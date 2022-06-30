Casper Fire-EMS Rescues Worker on Medical Center Roof

According to a Facebook post by Casper Firefighters, early Thursday morning, they responded to an injured worker on top of one of the Wyoming Medical Center buildings.

Andrew Sundell, Casper Fire-EMS Public Information Officer, said they responded to a report of someone injured on the top of the Medical Center's east tower at 9:11 a.m.

The fire engines first arrived on the scene at 9:14 a.m., the rescue crews got up to the roof by 9:25, lowered the patient over the edge at 9:35, and by 9:40 a.m. they had gotten the injured worker into the hospital.

Sundell said that two fire engines and nine firefighters responded to the incident, but he was unable to provide any information about who was injured or what their injuries were.

After putting the injured worker in a stokes basket, they carried them to a roof that had an entrance into the hospital, as the roof they were on was only accessible via a ladder, and proceeded to carry the injured worker into the hospital.

Sundell said that while no one was injured in performing this rescue, it takes a lot of training to perform these kinds of technical rescues that have "low frequency, high risk."