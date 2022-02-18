Casper Fire-EMS Rescues Occupant From Burning House

Casper firefighters have rescued an occupant from a burning house.

That's according to a press release from Casper Fire-EMS, who stated that in the early morning hours of February 18, they were called to a structure fire in the 400 block of Kirk Ave. Callers stated they believed somebody was inside of the house.

"When firefighters arrived, they found a single-family residence with fire venting from the structure on the back," the release stated. "Initially, the fire was contained from the exterior and firefighters attempted to enter through a door to complete extinguishment and search for occupants."

The release noted that the presence of stored materials and household goods made entry into the home difficult, but firefighters were eventually able to control and extinguish the fire. They were able to enter the home through windows.

"Once inside, crews located and removed one occupant," the release stated. "Patient care and transport was immediately provided by Wyoming Medical Center crews."

The release noted that no other victims were located in the fire and no other injuries were reported. Casper Fire-EMS stated that the cause of the fire is still unknown and is currently under investigation. They stated that investigators arrived on the scene to investigate the cause of the fire, and that additional information regarding the investigation will be released when it becomes available.

The occupant of the home was transferred to the Wyoming Medical Center and the condition of the person is not currently being released.

Casper Fire-EMS stated that seven units, along with the Battalion Chief, responded to the call. They were assisted by Evansville Fire-EMS, Casper Public Safety Communications, the Casper Police Department, Black Hills Energy, and Rocky Mountain Power.

"Casper Fire-EMS reminds you that smoke alarms save lives," the release stated. "Please check yours for proper function and replace batteries as necessary."

Casper Fire-EMS said that they can provide and install smoke alarms, free of charge, for those in need. To request smoke alarms, call 307-235-8222 during normal business hours.

This is the third fire in 24 hours in Casper.