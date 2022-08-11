Casper Fire-EMS Provides Update On Wolf Creek Fire, Cause Still Under Investigation

Casper Fire-EMS provided an update on the grass fire that occurred in the Wolf Creek subdivision of West Casper on Wednesday night.

"At approximately 9:30 p.m. [Wednesday], Casper Fire-EMS Department was called for a reported wildland fire off of Puma Dr.," a release from Casper Fire-EMS stated. "Based on the location of the fire, mutual aid was immediately requested from surrounding agencies."

The release stated that, upon arrival, fire crews found a wind-driven grass fire burning in the field to the south of the Wolf Creek subdivision.

"Crews worked tirelessly to prevent the spread of the fire to fences and structres on the border of the subdivision," the release stated. "The fire was brought under control a short time later."

The release noted that the total size of the fire was estimated to be approximately 16 acres, but that there were no structures damaged and no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The release also stated that six units from Casper Fire-EMS responded to the fire, as well as a Battalion Chief and investigators. Additionally, crews were assisted by personnel from the Natrona County Fire Protection District, the Bureau of Land Management, the Evansville Fire Department, the Mills Fire Department, the Banner Wyoming Medical Center, the Casper Police Department, the Mills Police Department, the Natrona County Sheriff's Office, and the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

"The Casper Fire-EMS Department would like to take this chance to remind everyone that as summer progresses, wildland fire danger will increase," the release said. "Always use caution with any potential heat sources. Pay special attention to disposal of cigarette butts, outdoor grills, and firepits. For any questions about burn regulations, please contact the Casper Fire-EMS Community Risk Reduction Division at 307-235-8222."