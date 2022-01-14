Casper Fire Chief Thomas Solberg Announces Retirement

Casper Fire Chief Thomas Solberg announced his retirement on Friday.

News of his retirement came via a news release from the city of Casper, who wrote that Solberg would be retiring in May after a 44-year career in fire service.

:"Solberg began his work as Casper's fire chief on April 30, 2018," the release stated. "Prior to his position in Casper, Solberg rose through the ranks of the Lee's Summit, Missouri fire department where he served as chief."

The release also noted that Solberg served as the fire chief in Peoria, Arizona, and Pleasant Hill, Iowa. Additionally, Solberg acted as the director of the fire service training school at Montana State University.

"Chief Solberg joined Casper's management team during a time of transition for the city organization," said Casper City Manager Carter Napier. "Under his leadership over the last four years, several initiatives were accomplished in the fire department including the relocation and construction of Fire Station Five; upgrades to Casper's advanced life support equipment; the purchase of three new fire engines; the replacement of Casper's self-contained breathing apparatus; site improvements to Casper's training facility; and the implementation of career development programs. We wish him luck in his retirement and all of his future endeavors."

The city of Casper noted that the search for a new fire chief will commence in the coming weeks.