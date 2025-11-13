Coroner Identifies Victim in Fatal CY Avenue Crash

The Natrona County Coroner’s Office, in conjunction with the Casper Police Department and the Wyoming Highway Patrol, is investigating a fatal vehicle crash that occurred Friday night in the 5300 block of CY Avenue.

According to the Casper Police Department, one person was killed and three others were injured in the head-on crash.

Natrona County Coroner James Whipps has identified the deceased as 43-year-old Mandy Lee Butler of Casper, Wyoming.

Shortly after 9:00 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to reports of a collision in the 5300 block of CY Avenue.

An initial investigation indicates that a vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lane collided head-on with another vehicle traveling in the correct direction. The driver of the wrong-way vehicle sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital. The driver and passenger of the other vehicle sustained critical, life-threatening injuries; the driver later died at the hospital. All individuals involved were adults.

Police said that alcohol is being investigated as a possible factor, and that charges are expected once the investigation is complete.

While officers remained at the scene around 2:00 a.m. Saturday, a Natrona County Sheriff’s Office vehicle terminated a pursuit of a reported impaired driver near Wyoming Boulevard and CY Avenue. The fleeing vehicle continued at a high rate of speed toward the existing crash scene and struck an unoccupied Casper Police Department vehicle.

The juvenile driver of that vehicle sustained serious injuries and was transported to a hospital. No officers or bystanders were injured. Due to the involvement of multiple agencies, the Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating the secondary crash.

The Casper Police Department expressed gratitude to the agencies that assisted at the scene, including the Casper–Natrona County Public Safety Communications Center, Natrona County Sheriff’s Office, Wyoming Highway Patrol, Banner Wyoming Medical Center, and Casper Fire-EMS.

Police also extended their condolences to the family of Ms. Butler, emphasizing that the tragedy underscores “the dangers and irreversible consequences of impaired driving.”

The investigation remains ongoing. Additional information will be released as appropriate by the involved agencies.

A Go Fund Me has been set up to help support the Butler family.

The fundraiser describes Butler as “a loving mother, daughter, and friend” whose passing has deeply affected the Casper community. It reads in part:

“On November 7th, our community suffered a heartbreaking loss. Mandy, a loving mother, daughter, and friend, was tragically taken from us in a devastating car accident. She was a light to everyone who knew her, kind, full of laughter, and dedicated to giving her boys the best life possible.

Now, her two boys, Conner (10) and Crew (4), are facing a future without their mother’s love and guidance. While no words can ease their pain, we can come together to help ease the financial burden left behind and provide them with the stability and care they deserve.”

