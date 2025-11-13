A GoFundMe has been established to support the family of Mandy Lee Butler, who tragically lost her life following a head-on crash on CY Avenue Friday night.

The fundraiser describes Butler as “a loving mother, daughter, and friend” whose passing has deeply affected the Casper community. It reads in part:

“On November 7th, our community suffered a heartbreaking loss. Mandy, a loving mother, daughter, and friend, was tragically taken from us in a devastating car accident. She was a light to everyone who knew her, kind, full of laughter, and dedicated to giving her boys the best life possible.

Now, her two boys, Conner (10) and Crew (4), are facing a future without their mother’s love and guidance. While no words can ease their pain, we can come together to help ease the financial burden left behind and provide them with the stability and care they deserve.”

Funds raised will go toward helping Butler’s sons with living expenses, education, counseling, and other daily needs. Organizers encourage community members to donate or share the page to honor Mandy’s memory and support her children.

Natrona County Coroner James Whipps has officially identified the deceased as 43-year-old Mandy Lee Butler of Casper, Wyoming, and next of kin notified.

According to the Casper Police Department, one person was killed and three others were injured in the head-on crash that occurred shortly after 9:00 p.m. Friday in the 5300 block of CY Avenue.

Initial investigation indicates a vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lane collided head-on with another vehicle traveling in the correct direction. The driver of the wrong-way vehicle suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver and passenger of the other vehicle sustained critical injuries; the driver—identified as Butler—later died at the hospital.

Police said alcohol is being investigated as a possible factor, and charges are expected once the investigation is complete.

While officers were still at the crash scene around 2:00 a.m. Saturday, a Natrona County Sheriff’s Office vehicle terminated a pursuit of a reported impaired driver near Wyoming Boulevard and CY Avenue. The fleeing vehicle continued at high speed toward the existing crash site and struck an unoccupied Casper Police Department vehicle.

The juvenile driver of that vehicle was seriously injured and transported to a hospital. No officers or bystanders were hurt. The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating the secondary crash due to the involvement of multiple agencies.

The Casper Police Department expressed gratitude to assisting agencies, including the Casper–Natrona County Public Safety Communications Center, Natrona County Sheriff’s Office, Wyoming Highway Patrol, Banner Wyoming Medical Center, and Casper Fire-EMS.

Police and the Coroner’s Office both extended their condolences to Butler’s family, emphasizing that the incident serves as a tragic reminder of the dangers and irreversible consequences of impaired driving.