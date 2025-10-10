When Does Casper Usually Get its First Snowfall? This, Fat Bears, and Feeding the Birds

Casperites have enjoyed a gorgeous fall so far. The leaves are now in peak-transformation. Gold and copper shimmer through the trees making Autumn hikes feel magical. Change is in the air with the days getting shorter and colder.

Animals are readying for hibernation. Ice crystals create dazzling displays on windshields in the early morning hours. The official winter solstice isn't until Dec. 21st, but here in Wyoming, the snow tends to show up around this time.

The results are now in for the National Park Service's Heavyweight Champ of the World. "He is thrilled...and still hungry" 😂

As we prepare for winter, experts have some good advice on how to winter-prep your yard for the birds that don't take off for someplace warm.

Consider leaving spent perennials alone. It's tempting to scoop up dry, brown plants this time of year, but they are still valuable to some creatures.

"The asters, coneflowers, black-eyed Susans, goldenrods and ornamental grasses will soon be dry and crispy, but they will continue to serve the garden and its inhabitants for months" (Associated Press).

Berries pinched between the spiky leaves of bushes and fallen pinecones are essential for feathered friends when it gets cold outside! Plus, who doesn't love the sound of birdsong on a wintry day?

Raking leaf debris over garden beds is a good way to keep plants insulated and nourish the soil for bugs, which is also a welcome treat for birdies. If you're feeling really friendly you can leave specialized bird food out for birds to increase their survival rates and improve breeding success.

Audubon: The Dos and Don'ts of Winter Bird Feeding

Brrrrds that Don't Ditch Wyoming in the Winter Not all our feathered friends bail when the going gets rough. These guys will overwinter in Wyoming. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM