The Casper Recreation Center is gearing up for some pre-Halloween fun with its annual Fall Carnival on Saturday, October 25, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The event is open to children twelve and under and promises an evening packed with games, treats, and spooky excitement.

“This is the Community Recreation Foundation’s Fall Carnival,” said Mariah Spearman, recreation supervisor. “We’ll have carnival games with prizes, face painting, bouncy houses, and even a haunted house.”

Young revelers can also enjoy classic carnival snacks like cotton candy, popcorn, and snow cones. And of course, Spearman added with enthusiasm, “There will be candy!”

Admission is free, and costumes are encouraged.

Events like these remind everyone that local traditions — from pumpkin decorating to carnival games — are what keep small towns vibrant and connected.

They offer families a fun, safe space to connect, play, and make memories before the chill of winter sets in. For kids, it’s a chance to laugh, dress up, and enjoy simple joys like games and treats, while parents get to socialize and strengthen community ties.

