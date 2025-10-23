Wyoming Shines A Light On Afterschool Programs This Week

Students, families, and educators across Wyoming joined communities nationwide Thursday to celebrate Lights On After School, an annual event recognizing the impact and importance of afterschool programs.

Hosted locally by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming, the celebration featured student performances, hands-on science activities, and a showcase of art projects created during afterschool sessions. The event was part of a nationwide movement organized by the Afterschool Alliance, with thousands of similar celebrations held in all 50 states.

"Governor Mark Gordon has officially proclaimed this day Lights On Afterschool Day in Wyoming, and we’re proud to join thousands of communities across the country in celebrating the spaces and people that help youth grow, thrive, and spark new passions" wrote the Natrona County Library.

“This day is about keeping the lights on for kids—literally and figuratively,” said Ashley Bright, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming. “Afterschool programs give students a safe, engaging place to learn, explore, and grow when the school day ends. We want the community to see how critical that support is.”

According to the Afterschool Alliance, more than 24 million children in the U.S. would participate in an afterschool program if one were available to them. Yet, funding and staffing shortages mean millions go without access to safe, supervised activities between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.—the hours when youth are most at risk for unsafe behavior and academic decline.

Local parents say they’ve seen firsthand the benefits of such programs.

“My daughter’s confidence has skyrocketed since she started coming here,” said Casper parent Maria Torres. “She gets help with homework, learns new skills, and has positive role models to look up to.”

Educators and youth advocates used the event to highlight the need for continued support and funding for afterschool and summer learning programs. Many local clubs and school-based programs rely on a mix of federal grants, community donations, and volunteer support to stay open.

“Afterschool programs aren’t just babysitting,” Bright said. “They’re an investment in our kids’ futures—keeping them engaged, safe, and inspired.”

