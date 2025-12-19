As the holiday season approaches, Wyoming Rescue Mission is extending an open invitation to individuals and families in need through its annual Community Christmas Meal—an event centered on warmth, connection, and compassion.

The meal will be served at noon on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, at 230 N. Park St. in Casper. Anyone experiencing hunger, isolation, or financial hardship is welcome to attend and enjoy a hot, nutritious meal in a welcoming environment.

While Wyoming Rescue Mission provides meals every day of the year, the Community Christmas Meal holds special significance. For many guests, it represents not only nourishment, but also a sense of belonging during a season that can be especially difficult for those facing challenging circumstances.

“Our goal is to make sure people know they are seen and valued, especially during the holidays,” said Executive Director Brad Hopkins. “This meal reflects the care and generosity of our community and the belief that everyone deserves dignity and hope.”

Community members are also encouraged to support the Mission’s work during this critical time of year. For just $2.58, a donor can provide a hot meal to someone in need. As the year draws to a close, Wyoming Rescue Mission is seeking support to meet a $50,000 year-end matching challenge. Every dollar donated will be matched, effectively doubling the impact and helping ensure continued access to meals, shelter, and supportive programs for individuals and families in Casper.

Wyoming Rescue Mission expressed gratitude to its volunteers, donors, and community partners whose support throughout 2025 has helped restore hope and create pathways toward stability and independence.

Those interested in volunteering, donating, or learning more about community involvement opportunities may contact Community Engagement Coordinator Darren Adwalpalker at (307) 224-7008 or dadwalpalker@wyomission.org

. Donations can be made online at wyomission.org.

Wyoming Rescue Mission serves individuals and families experiencing homelessness and hardship by providing emergency shelter, meals, and supportive services, working to restore stability, dignity, and a sense of hope within the community.

Wyoming Rescue Mission Serves Christmas Dinner The Mission was a flurry of excitement as dozens of volunteers rushed around making everything perfect for a Christmas meal. Mr. and Mrs. Clause made an appearance, causing a wave of giant smiles as they walked through the dining hall to brighten people's days.