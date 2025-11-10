One person was killed and three others injured Friday night in a head-on crash on CY Avenue, police said.

Shortly after 9 p.m., Casper police responded to reports of a collision in the 5300 block of CY Avenue. Officers found a two-vehicle crash with multiple injured individuals.

Initial investigation indicated a vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lane collided head-on with a vehicle traveling in the correct direction. The driver of the wrong-way vehicle suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital. The driver and passenger of the other vehicle sustained critical, life-threatening injuries; the driver later died at the hospital. All involved were adults.

Police said alcohol is being investigated as a possible factor. Charges are expected once the investigation is complete.

While officers were still at the scene around 2 a.m. Saturday, a Natrona County Sheriff’s Office vehicle terminated a pursuit of a reported impaired driver near Wyoming Boulevard and CY Avenue. The vehicle continued at high speed toward the crash scene and struck an unoccupied Casper Police Department vehicle.

The juvenile driver was seriously injured and transported to a hospital. No officers or bystanders were hurt. The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating the secondary crash due to the involvement of multiple agencies.

The Casper Police Department thanked local agencies that assisted, including the Casper–Natrona County Public Safety Communications Center, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office, the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Banner Wyoming Medical Center, and Casper Fire-EMS.

Police also expressed condolences to the family of the deceased, noting the incident underscores the dangers and irreversible consequences of impaired driving.

