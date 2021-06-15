Casper College’s Quinten Taylor Rolling in 2 Events at CNFR

Casper College’s Quinten Taylor won’t soon forget his first round at the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper. He is competing on both bulls and broncs. The Canadian T-Bird placed second in bull riding on Sunday staying on for 79.5 points. ‘Q’ displayed mucho moxie in the saddle bronc riding competition choosing a re-ride even though his first attempt made the whistle for a good score. He bucked up a couple of points on the second horse and finished eighth. Taylor sustained a shoulder injury late in the spring college rodeo season and required a heavy regimen of physical therapy to be ready for the CNFR.

