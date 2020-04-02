Casper College’s Jalen Harris Commits to Cal State Fullerton
Casper College men's basketball player Jalen Harris tweeted that he has committed to play Division 1 ball at Cal State Fullerton. The 6-1 guard came to Casper from the Windward Academy in Los Angeles and had a very productive season for the T-Birds in his sophomore year. He averaged 16 points a game in 31 starts, shooting 43% from the field, 37% from the 3 point line and 73 from the free-throw line. Harris was the Birds 2nd leading scorer
behind David Walker and threw in 24 in Casper's last game of the season, which was a loss to Western Nebraska in the Region IX tournament.
Cal State Fullerton plays in the Big West Conference and went 11-20 this past season with a league mark of 6-10. The Titans are coached by Dedrique Taylor who completed his 7th season with the program.