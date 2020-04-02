Casper College’s Jalen Harris Commits to Cal State Fullerton

Casper College men's basketball player Jalen Harris tweeted that he has committed to play Division 1 ball at Cal State Fullerton. The 6-1 guard came to Casper from the Windward Academy in Los Angeles and had a very productive season for the T-Birds in his sophomore year. He averaged 16 points a game in 31 starts, shooting 43% from the field, 37% from the 3 point line and 73 from the free-throw line. Harris was the Birds 2nd leading scorer

Seize The Moment Photography

Townsquare Media

behind David Walker and threw in 24 in Casper's last game of the season, which was a loss to Western Nebraska in the Region IX tournament.

Cal State Fullerton plays in the Big West Conference and went 11-20 this past season with a league mark of 6-10. The Titans are coached by Dedrique Taylor who completed his 7th season with the program.