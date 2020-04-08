Casper College’s David Walker Earns All-American Status

Casper College basketball player David Walker was named an honorable mention All-American by the National Junior College Athletic Association. Walker averaged 24 points per game this past season for the T-Birds and threw in 47 in the Birds last game of the season, which was a loss to Western Nebraska in the Region IX Tournament.

Walker played his first year of junior college basketball at the College of Southern Idaho and shot a remarkable 54% from the field this season for Casper College and 44% from the 3 point line. He will continue his college career at South Alabama.

