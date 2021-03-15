Casper College Women’s Basketball Team Wins Again

The Casper College women's basketball team continued their winning ways over the weekend with a 104-39 win over Western Wyoming at the Erickson Gym. The T-Birds led 46-10 at half time and for the game, they took 70 shots from the field and made 38. They also rang up 15, three-pointers in 33 attempts and connected on 13 free throws in 15 tries.

Casper was ranked 4th in the country going into the game and is 16-0 on the season. They had 5 players in double figures on Saturday with Joseana Vaz leading the way with 17 and Emily Achter throwing in 14. The T-Birds also enjoyed a big 51-10 advantage on the boards.

Casper will be on the road at Eastern Wyoming in Torrington on Wednesday and will travel to Cheyenne on Saturday to meet LCCC.

