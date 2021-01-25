Casper College Women’s Basketball Team Starts Out 2-0

The junior college basketball season is finally underway after a delay due to the pandemic and the Casper College women opened with two wins at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls.

The T-Birds have started out the year ranked 12th in the country and will one of the favorites, if not the favorite in Region IX. On Friday, Casper College downed #23 Southern Idaho 83-67 thanks to a solid first quarter to assume a 10 point lead. The Birds led by 7 at the break and put the game away in the 4th quarter by outscoring the Eagles 29-17. Sophomore Natalia Otkhmezuri had 24 points with 6 three-pointers. Kobe King-Hawea who is a University of Texas signee threw in 21 points along with 14 rebounds. Marija Bakic added 9.

It was a much closer deal on Saturday as Casper College edged Snow College 64-62 as Snow's rally fell just short, The T-Birds were outscored 26-19 in the 4th quarter and went 6-24 from the three-point line. Otkhmezuri led the way with 11 and Joseana Vaz along with Pine Bluffs native Kammie Ragsdale chipped in 9.

The Thunderbirds will be on the road on Thursday in Sterling, Colorado to meet NJC.

