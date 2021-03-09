Casper College Women’s Basketball Team Ranked 4th in the Nation

The undefeated Casper College women's basketball team is now ranked 4th in the country in the latest NJCAA Division I poll. The Birds are 14-0 after an 87-43 win over Central Wyoming over the weekend and the team has been barely challenged lately. There has been a string of one-sided victories and their last close game was back on February 4th when they beat Utah State-Eastern by 7 points.

Sophomore Natalia Ohthmezuri has been leading the way as she is averaging 14 points per game. Gillette College transfer Kobe King Hawea is throwing in 14 per game so that's a tremendous 1-2 punch. Casper is incredibly balanced so they get something from just about everybody. The team has been averaging 83 points a game and shooting 47% from the field and a solid 42% from the three-point line. The Thunderbirds are the defending Region IX champions and have an excellent chance to repeat.

They'll be at Northwest College in Powell on Wednesday night and will host Western Wyoming from Rock Springs on Saturday at the Erickson Gym.

