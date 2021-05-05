CC’s Natalia Otkhmezuri Signs with Southern Utah

Casper College basketball player Natalia Otkhmezuri will continue her career at Division I Southern Utah. She was a gifted shooter for the T-Birds over the past two years and made 43% of her three-pointers, 49% from the field, and 80% from the free-throw line. Her Casper College teams qualified for the junior college national tournament in the past two seasons. Last year's tournament was called off due to the pandemic and this year, the Thunderbirds lost to Three Rivers, Missouri.

Okkhmezuri averaged 15 points and 6 rebounds per game and went 51-5 in her career in Casper. She was also named a 2nd team junior college All-American. Southern Utah plays in the Big Sky Conference and posted an 11-9 record this past season.

Frank Gambino

Townsquare Media

Get our free mobile app