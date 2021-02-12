Casper College Women’s Basketball Team Improves to 8-0

The Casper College women's basketball team has soared to the #8 ranking in the nation when it comes to the junior college ranks and flexed their muscles on Thursday night as they pounded Northeastern Colorado 95-43 at the Erickson Gym. The T-Birds were coming off two nice wins over Utah State-Eastern last week and took command of Thursday night's game right from the start.

Casper outscored NJC 29-15 in the first quarter and never looked back, thanks to throwing in 13, 3 pointers out of 27 attempts. For the game, Casper shot a blistering 59% from the floor and went to the free-throw line just 8 times, making 6. The T-Birds received 19 points from Natalia Otkhmezuri and 17 from Gillette College transfer and University of Texas signee Kobe King-Hawea. Joseana Vaz contributed 14 and Pine Bluffs native Kammie Ragsdale was in double figures with 11.

NJC had a miserable night shooting the basketball going 3-19 from the field and shot 34% from the field for the game. Casper College will be at home on Saturday afternoon at 3 pm to host Western Wyoming from Rock Springs.

Get our free mobile app

TV Locations in Every State