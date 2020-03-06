Casper College Women Advance to Region IX Championship

The Casper College women's basketball team won their Region IX Tournament semi-final on Friday night as they disposed of Otero, Colorado 74-65 which sets up a meeting with 2nd ranked Western Nebraska on Saturday at 6 pm at the Erickson Gym. The T-Birds are ranked 15th in the country and improved to 28-3 on the year with the victory. They were led in scoring once again by Natalia Otkhmezuri with 25 points on 7-13 from the field, plus she made a half a dozen 3 pointers. Casper as a team made a remarkable 16 3's out of 34 attempts and were 14-19 from the free-throw line. The two teams combined for 55 points in the 4th quarter.

Western Nebraska defeated Gillette College in the other Region IX semi-final and this will be the 3rd year in a row that these two teams have met in the regional final with the winner going to the National Junior College Basketball Tournament in Lubbock, Texas