Casper College Volleyball Team Upsets #9 Western Nebraska
The Casper College volleyball squad posted a quality win on Tuesday night at the Erickson Gym as they knocked off #9 Western Nebraska at the Erickson Gym in three straight 25-19, 25-19, and 25-23. This is the 2nd straight win over a nationally ranked team for the T-Birds who beat #16 Salt Lake on Saturday in Torrington. In that same tourney, Casper did lose a tough match to Western Nebraska in 5 sets, so the Birds exacted some revenge on Monday night.
Casper was just 1-5 in January but have won 6 of 9 in February and 5 of their 8 losses have come to nationally ranked teams. The Thunderbirds are scheduled to be at home on Friday to host Western Wyoming from Rock Springs.
