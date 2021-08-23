C.C. Volleyball Team Starts the Season 3-1

The Casper College volleyball team kicked off the 2021 season with three wins and one loss in the Trinidad, Colorado tournament over the weekend. The season got off to a rough start with a 25-13, 25-18, and 25-18 loss to Barton, Kansas as Raelee Samio had 8 kills for the Birds and Sierra Fainuulelei had 7 kills. Brynne Hopeau-Lampitoc contributed 11 digs.

Casper got with it in their next match with Garden City, Kansas as they posted a 25-18, 25-12, and 25-23 victory. Jada Suguturasa had 12 kills and 8 digs while Sierra Fainuulelei had 8 kills and 9 digs. Then the T-Birds played an epic match with Frank Philips College from Texas and prevailed 23-25, 25-20, 32-30, and 25-22. Kylee Painter led the way with 15 kills, Guilia Santuani had 14 kills and 7 digs, Raelee Samio had 13 kills with Jada Suguturaga contributing 11 kills and 25 digs.

Casper College concluded the tournament with a 25-15, 25-22, and 25-22 win over Clarendon College from Texas. Samio had 11 kills in the match with Tyle Reese-Mane putting 10 kills into the books. Kamile Nate had 13 digs.

This year's T-Bird squad had 5 sophomores which should give them stability and experience. They have a trio of players from Hawaii and 2 international players. There are 4 players from the state of Wyoming on the roster, sophomore Kamille Nate from Cokeville, freshman Taylor Larsen from Sheridan, Natrona's Quinci Mooren who is a freshman, and Taryn Holt from Evanston, also another freshman.

Last year's team went 16-12 and head Coach Angel Sharman was named the Region IX North Coach of the Year. She will be in her 20th year guiding the program.

The T-Birds will be in Riverton on Thursday and Friday to meet the College of Southern Idaho and Snow College from Utah. The team won't play their first home game until September 21st against Western Nebraska

