Casper College Eliminated from Region IX Volleyball Tournament

In junior college volleyball, Casper College was eliminated from the Region IX tournament that they are hosting thanks to a 3 sets to two loss to LCCC from Cheyenne yesterday at the Erickson gym. The final yesterday was 13-25 26-24, 25-23, 22-25, and 17-15. Rigan Mcinerney out of Gillette led LCCC with 17 kills and the season comes to a close for the T-Birds at 16-12, going 2 and out at the tournament. In the big picture, The T-Birds displayed tremendous improvement from a year ago and won 9 of 10 matches in sub-region play to earn a 31 seed at the regional tournament.

In the other loser-out game yesterday, Central Wyoming from Riverton beat Eastern Wyoming from Torrington 3-1. Then in the winner's bracket, 11th ranked Western Nebraska defeated McCook 3-1, and #12 NJC knocked off Otero 3-0. So today in a loser-out game, Central plays Otero at noon, LCCC, and McCook at 2 in the other loser-out game with the winner's bracket championship between Western Nebraska at NJC at 4. So after that match, one team will qualify for the National Tournament in West Plains, Missouri, then tomorrow it will be the consolation bracket championship with the winner of that also qualifying for Nationals.

