Region IX Volleyball Tournament Starts Wednesday in Casper

The Region IX Junior College Volleyball Tournament starts on Wednesday at Casper College with will finish with two teams qualifying for the national tournament in West Plains, Missouri. Casper College will be a #1 seed in the tournament as they went 9-1 in the sub-region and 16-10 overall. The T-Birds will play the winner of the Otero/ Northwest of Powell at 7 pm on Wednesday at the Erickson Gym.

The other #1 seed is Western Nebraska from Scottsbluff who comes in at 23-5 and ranked 11th in the country. The Cougars will play the winner of the Eastern Wyoming/Trinidad match at 5 pm on Wednesday. Northeastern Colorado from Sterling comes into the tournament ranked 12th in the country with a record of 17-7. NJC will play at 3 PM against the winner of the LCCC/Lamar match. Central Wyoming from Riverton has a first-round bye at 16-8 and will face the winner of the Western Wyoming/McCook match.

There will be 2 loser-out games on Thursday as well as 2 winners bracket games. On Friday, there winner's bracket championship will be at 4 PM with the victor there securing a spot at nationals. The consolation bracket championship will be on Saturday at 4 PM with the winner in that match also advancing to the national tournament.

The junior college volleyball season is normally held in the fall but was re-scheduled due to the pandemic.

