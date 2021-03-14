Casper College and the University of Wyoming at Casper will be closed Monday, according to an alert from the college on Sunday afternoon.

Likewise, UW's main campus in Laramie will be closed on Monday, too, according to a prepared statement from the university.

The UW emergency closure includes all campus facilities and employees, with the exception of essential workers performing critical services.

This means there will be no online or in-person classes on Monday. Nonessential employees should not come to campus.

Conditions will continue to be assessed to determine whether it’s possible to resume classes and other university operations Tuesday.

Get our free mobile app

Major Newspaper Headlines From the Year You Were Born