(PHOTOS) Casper trick-or-treaters get head start on candy collection

CASPER, Wyo. — Local youth were able to start Halloween celebrations a few days early on Saturday, with several trunk-or-treats and other festivities scheduled throughout the community.

Photos were taken at the Hilltop Baptist Treat Trail and the Oil City Dyno Trunk or Treat. Other events took place throughout the day, though, like a trunk-or-treat hosted by Banner Wyoming Medical Center.

Coverage of the Halloween Carnival at David Street Station can be found here.

loading...

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

loading...

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

loading...

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

loading...

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

loading...

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

loading...

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

loading...

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

loading...

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

loading...

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

loading...

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

loading...

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

loading...

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

loading...

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

loading...

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

loading...

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)