LARAMIE, Wyo. — In a back-and-forth thriller that would end with the Cowboys on the wrong side of a winning field goal, the Pokes put all their grit into playing the Aggies. Although Wyoming would lose 27–25, they fought with all their might and made for some good pics.

For post-game coverage, including what Wyoming Head Coach Jay Sawvel and quarterback Kaden Anderson had to say about the match, see Oil City News’s night-of reporting.

Starting QB Evan Svoboda throws the ball with head coach Jay Sawvel watching in the background (Garrett Grochowski, Oil City News)

QB Evan Svoboda runs the ball (Garrett Grochowski, Oil City News)

DE DeVonne Harris and DT Jordan Bertagnole fist bump (Garrett Grochowski, Oil City News)

Athletic trainer aids Lily Meyen and Lilly Baker pose for a picture (Garrett Grochowski, Oil City News)

Cowboys fans watching the Pokes take on the Utah State Aggies (Garrett Grochowski, Oil City News)

Sam Scott makes a run for the end zone (Garrett Grochowski, Oil City News)

Pokes and Aggies clash as kicker John Hoyland is about to attempt a field goal (Garrett Grochowski, Oil City News)