(PHOTOS) Casper celebrates spooky season with annual Halloween Carnival

The annual Halloween Carnival saw hundreds of families turn out to enjoy the festivities. (Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

Credit: Tommy Culkin /

CASPER, Wyo. — Halloween might still be a few days away, but local children got a head start celebrating the holiday Saturday afternoon at David Street Station during the annual Halloween Carnival.

The downtown venue was packed Saturday with hundreds of enthusiastic children eager to celebrate the coming holiday. Many were decked out in fun costumes.

The Halloween Carnival featured trick-or-treating booths, games, activities, vendors, food trucks, performances by Rising Star Tumbling and Dance Studio and more.

loading...

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

loading...

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

loading...

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

loading...

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

loading...

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

loading...

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

loading...

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

loading...

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

loading...

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

loading...

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

loading...

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

loading...

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

loading...

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

loading...

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

