Casper College to host annual Thanksgiving weekend basketball tourney

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper College Thunderbird basketball fans will have an excellent opportunity to see some exciting hoops in the coming days at the Vista Thanksgiving Classic basketball tournament.

The event is scheduled for Nov. 29–30 at the “Swede” Erickson Thunderbird Gymnasium.

“Casper has a long tradition of hosting a Thanksgiving weekend basketball classic. We get to see men’s and women’s basketball teams from around the country and our region compete,” athletic director Paul Marble said.

In addition to the men’s and women’s T-Bird teams, the Vista Toyota and Nissan Thanksgiving Classic will host the Western Wyoming Community College Mustangs, Region 9; Lake Region State College Royals, Region 13; McCook Community College Indians, Region 9; and North Idaho College Cardinals, Region 18. The T-Birds stand at 7–2 for the season, and the Lady T-Birds stand at 4–4.

The Classic will begin at 1 p.m. Nov. 29 when the Lady Mustangs play against the Lady Royals. The first men’s game will tip off at 3 p.m. and feature the Mustangs, as of this writing, against the Indians (4–4).

The two evening games will feature the T-Birds, with the women playing at 5 p.m. against the Lady Cardinals (3–3) and the men taking on the Royals (6–4) at 7 p.m.

“Our team is fun and exciting to watch,” T-Bird head coach Tom Parks said. “We have been playing extremely fast-paced basketball, and we have some of the best talent in the country right here in Casper, Wyoming,” he added.

Ladies Assistant Coach Nate Macy said that some great teams are coming to play the Lady T-Birds during the tournament.

“North Idaho is a good and well-coached team. We will have to play our best in that game. Lake Region is a good team as well. We will have to be on top of our game for both teams,” Macy said.

The tournament will conclude Saturday with four more games. The first game will begin at noon and feature the Lady Mustangs against the Lady Cardinals. The first men’s game will start at 2 p.m. when the Mustangs play against the Royals. At 4 p.m., the Lady T-Birds will go up against the Lady Royals. The final game of the Classic, at 6 p.m., will feature the T-Birds against the Indians.

“The Thanksgiving Classic at Casper College has been around for decades, and it is one of the best traditions in all of junior college basketball,” Parks said. “We are so excited to host some very talented teams from three different states. If you’re in Casper for the holidays, make your way to Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gymnasium to enjoy some outstanding games.”

“Being at home for the Thanksgiving Classic is always good,” noted Macy. “It is always good to be at home during Thanksgiving. It definitely brings a family atmosphere to the game with our fans being there in attendance during the Thanksgiving Classic.”

Marble encouraged everyone to eat up on Thanksgiving, shop on Friday morning, and then come cheer on the T-Bird men and women. “Our most sincere best wishes and thanks go to each and every one of those who will participate in our annual Thanksgiving weekend festivities and games,” Marble said.

Tickets are available at the door and are good for all games played on the same day. For more information or to purchase season passes, people can call 307-268-3000 or email tbirds@caspercollege.edu.