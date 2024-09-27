Casper College Theatre and Dance Season About to Take Off

Casper College press release by Lisa S. Icenogle:

A new season is about to take off for the Casper College Theatre and Dance Department. The season will see four productions with enough variety to appeal to nearly everyone.

In October, Mel Brooks’ Broadway musical version of his 1974 film “Young Frankenstein” will fill the Thomas H. Empey Studio Theatre with comedy and song. New theater instructor Joel Shura directs the musical, with choreography by dance instructor Amy Fitzsimmons, musical direction by Cameron Michael Fehring, and orchestra direction by Nathan Baker, music instructor. “The Mel Brooks Musical Young Frankenstein” will run Oct. 11-12 and 17-20.

The second production, “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged),” is a parody of Shakespeare’s plays. Directing the parody is Fehring, adjunct music instructor. “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” will run Nov. 19-23 in the Empey Studio Theatre.

The Mick and Susie McMurry Stage will host the two spring productions. The dance concert, “WonderOZ,” is the brainchild of Jodi Youmans-Jones, dance instructor, and tells the story of what would happen if Dorothy from the “Wizard of Oz” and Alice from “Alice in Wonderland” were to meet. “WonderOZ” runs Feb. 20-22 and Feb. 27-March 1.

The final production for the season is “You Can’t Take it With You,” taking place April 24-26 and May 1-3. Under the direction of Shura, the timeless comedy looks at a kooky family who all live in a large house in New York. Winning the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1937, the George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart play is a classic.

Tickets for all productions are now on sale online or available two weeks before the first show date at the box office or by phone at 307-268-2500. The box office is open Monday-Friday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tickets for each performance are $12 for adults and $10 for seniors and students aged 5 to 18. Evening performances begin at 7:30 and matinees at 2 p.m.

Both the Empey Studio Theatre and the McMurry Mainstage are located in the Gertrude Krampert Center for Theatre and Dance on the Casper College campus.

