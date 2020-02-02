Casper College Sweeps LCCC

The Casper College basketball teams continued their winning ways with wins over LCCC from Cheyenne on Saturday afternoon. The T-Bird women ranked 19th in the country, pounded LCCC 79-55 thanks to 22 points from Natalia Otkhmezuri and 16 points from Kammie Ragsdale. The Birds went 23-33 from the free-throw line to improve to 20-3 on the year. They have a huge home game coming up on Monday at the Erickson gym taking on 3rd ranked Western Nebraska.

The Casper College men are also 20-3 on the year following a 97-68 over LCCC on Saturday. The T-Birds were led in scoring by David Walker who poured in 28 points with Philip Pepple Jr chipping in 15. LCCC was led by former Cheyenne East star Erik Oliver with 27. The Casper College men were ranked 22nd in the country last week and will host Western Nebraska on Monday night.