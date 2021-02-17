Casper College Soccer Player Joel Opoku Signs with Virginia Tech

Casper College men's soccer player Joel Opoku has signed a letter of intent with Virginia Tech of the ACC. The T-Birds will unveil soccer in 2021 after their fall season was postponed due to the pandemic. Casper College did scrimmage several times during the fall and Opoku is the first Thunderbird player to sign with a Division 1 school.

Opoku hails from Ontario, Canada, and plays the defender spot on the pitch. Virginia Tech, by the way, was ranked 4th in the country after the fall season and has the 12th ranked recruiting class according to TopDraweerSoccer.com.

Get our free mobile app