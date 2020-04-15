Casper College Signs In State Products

The Casper College men's soccer team has secured the services of Worland's Wyatt Wyman who helped his team win the 2019 3A State Championship. In fact, the Warriors are the 2-time defending state champions in 3A and Wyman was an all-state selection in both of those years as a midfielder. Casper College is rolling out soccer for the first time this fall at the junior college level so Wyman is in from the ground floor.

On the ladies' side, Campbell County's Lainee Allison will be joining the Casper College women's program. She played basketball at Moorcroft before transferring to Gillette. In addition to soccer and basketball, Allison also ran indoor track. Ashley Sanchez of Kelly Walsh will be part of that very first signing class for Casper College women's soccer.

In volleyball, Kamille Nate from Cokeville has signed on with the T-Bird program. She was a 3-time all-state pick as the Panthers 3 peated as 1A state champions. Nate is a superb all-around athlete and is a 3-time