Casper College Respiratory Therapy Program Receives Prestigious Award

Casper College news release by Lisa S. Icenogle:

The Casper College Respiratory Therapy Program has been chosen by the Commission on Accreditation for Respiratory Care to receive the Distinguished RRT, registered respiratory therapist, Credentialing Success Award.

“From a program effectiveness perspective, the CoARC views the RRT credential as a measure of a program’s success in inspiring its graduates to achieve their highest educational and professional aspirations.,” according to a letter from CoARC to the respiratory therapy program announcing the recognition.

Programs awarded were required to have three or more years of outcomes data, hold accreditation without a progress report, document RRT credentialing success of 90% or above, and meet or exceed established CoARC thresholds for certified respiratory therapist credentialing success, retention, and on-time graduation rate. According to the Wyoming Society for Respiratory Care, the Casper College program is one of 75 programs out of 411 in the nation to receive the award, putting the Casper College program in the top 18% of respiratory therapy programs in the United States.

“We are very excited to accept the Distinguished Credentialing Success Award and look forward to maintaining this level of credentialing success,” said Grant Hosking, Casper College Respiratory Therapy Program director. “This program as a whole owes a special thank you to the previous Respiratory Therapy Program Director, Doug Neubert, whose role in the success of this program cannot be understated,” Hosking added.

“I would like to make sure that it is known that Grant and I couldn’t do this without the support of our village, i.e., all the adjunct instructors, our clinical affiliates, health science staff, and all the students for making us look good,” said Tiffany Scott director of clinical education.

“I am so proud of the work, the effort and the outcome needed to be recognized with this award. Grant and Tiffany are doing an amazing job,” noted Dino Madsen, interim dean for the Casper College School of Health Science.

Mia the Walmart Dog Photos from her Facebook Page