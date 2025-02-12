Casper College news release by Lisa Icenogle:

“WonderOZ,” an original dance concert, will debut on the Mick and Susie McMurry Mainstage at Casper College Thursday, Feb. 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Written by Casper College Dance Instructor Jodi Youmans-Jones, “WonderOZ” is a delightful concoction that looks at what would happen if Dorothy from “The Wizard of Oz” and Alice from “Alice in Wonderland” met in a new land called “WonderOZ.” “’WonderOZ’ has been a unique opportunity to combine two beloved stories so many of us grew up with,” said Youmans-Jones.

As the concept developed, Youmans-Jones decided on the characters from each story she would use for the cast, and the mixed-up world “WonderOZ” took shape. “I worked with the ideas of which characters from each story matched up in a movement sense and how they could affect the story I was weaving,” she noted.

Youmans-Jones admitted that she was “intrigued” by the thought that Dorothy and Alice were sisters who were separated as young children. “I thought that maybe part of why they fall into their own specific world, Dorothy in Oz and Alice in Wonderland, is because they are really searching for who they are and how they fit in,” Youmans-Jones said. “What would happen if they found their ‘other half’ and were bonded in experiences? What, how, or who would they rely on to get through these experiences? How would they be able to get back home?” she asked.

What Youmans-Jones came up with was “WonderOZ,” where playfulness and discovery are introduced in every new direction and character. Those characters include, in addition to Dorothy and Alice, the Wicked Witch, the Lion, Tin Man, Scarecrow, Glinda, the Red Queen, Mad Hatter, March Hare, White Rabbit, and Cheshire Cat. “The community these characters build is playful and wildly curious,” said Youmans-Jones.

“WonderOZ” is suitable for everyone 5 years old and older. Tickets for “WonderOZ” are on sale online here, at the box office, or by phone at 307-268-2500. The dance concert runs Feb. 20-22 and Feb. 27-28 at 7:30 p.m. Two matinees are scheduled for Feb. 22 and March 1 at 2 p.m. The box office is open Monday-Friday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tickets for each performance are $12 for adults and $10 for seniors and students aged 5 to 18. Evening performances begin at 7:30 and matinees at 2 p.m.

The McMurry Mainstage is located in the Gertrude Krampert Center for Theatre and Dance on the Casper College Campus.