Casper College Names Paul Marble New Athletic Director

Casper College has a new person at the helm of the athletic department as Paul Marble has been hired as the new AD. Marble previously worked for Salt Lake Community College in Utah as an academic advisor and instructor.

He also served as an assistant coach on the men's basketball team that won two national titles in 2009 and 2016 and his teams made 3 other appearances in the national championship game. Marble began his coaching career at the University of Utah under Lynn Archibald from 1986-89.

He's joining Casper College at a critical time in junior college athletics. The T-Birds fall season in soccer and volleyball has been moved to the spring due to the pandemic and the basketball season will not start until January. In addition to those developments, Region IX rivals Gillette College and Sheridan College scrapped their athletic programs for 2020-21.

