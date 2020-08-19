Casper College Named a Top 10 Best Community College in America

Casper has something new to brag about. According to a major national website study, we have one of the top 10 best community colleges in America.

This isn't just some fly-by-night internet blogger opinion. It comes courtesy of WalletHub which used a lot of different metrics to decide which community colleges were the best in America. Here's their map. FYI, the smaller your dot, the higher rated your college is. If you mouse over Casper, you'll see Casper College is top 10 in the country.

I'll save you some time if you are having a hard time finding Casper College on the map. Mouse over Casper and you'll see this.

WalletHub

How did they decide Casper College was a top 10 community college? Here are 3 major categories that WalletHub considered.

Cost and Financing Education Outcomes Career Outcomes

It makes sense if you think about it. Is the college affordable? How many graduate? Do graduates get good job help when they leave school? Casper College scored super high on the career outcome category.

Congrats to our local college folks. This is a major shout out from a very respected national website.