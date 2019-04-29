Casper College Men’s Rodeo Team Qualifies for CNFR [VIDEO]

The red vests came and they conquered the competition winning the final college rodeo of the Central Rocky Mountain Region season with a whopping 770 points. Casper College's men were fifth coming into the Laramie River Rendezvous hosted by UW (winners of both the men's and women's 2019 year). The T-Birds repeated their move up to #2 and a team bid to the college national finals which is of course staged in Casper in June. Coach Jhett Johnson had his men's roster enhanced with transfers Lane Schuelke who won the region bronc riding and Cole Reiner who placed second on barebacks overall. They each won their events in Laramie. Team ropers Wheaton Williams and Cash Hetzel contributed greatly to Casper's success along with tie-down roper Logan Brown who picked up a first-round win at the UW rodeo. Hiring assistant coach Sandy Bob Forbes was a welcomed enhancement too as his experience at the rough-stock end gave Casper a big boost. His positive influence helped send Garrett Buckley out to a fine ride on Sunday.