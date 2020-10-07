Casper College Men’s Rodeo Team Has Strong Showing at Lamar

Casper Thunderbird men won three events to end the fall college rodeo season over the weekend. The Antelope Stampede was hosted by Lamar Community College and T-Bird "red" rose to the top in the bronc riding, calf roping, and with the team roping brothers Johnson who also performed well at the pro level in 2020.

Clayton Atkinson won the saddle bronc event, Weston Mills took the tie-down roping while Kellan and Carson Johnson placed first in the team roping.

