Casper College Men & Women Down Central Wyoming

The Casper College basketball teams continued their winning ways with victories on Wednesday night over Central Wyoming. The T-Bird ladies upped their record of 19-3 with a 78-53 win thanks to 24 points from Mya Jones and 14 from Pine Bluffs native Kammie Ragsdale. Casper, who started the night ranked 19th in the nation had just 8 turnovers while CWC had 19.

The Casper College men hung on to beat Central Wyoming 80-77 as the Rustlers missed a 3 pointer as time expired. David Walker, the South Alabama signee had 26 points going 9-15 from the field. Philip Pepple Jr. contributed a double-double with 15 points and 14 rebounds. The T-Bird men are 19-3 and ranked 22nd in the country and both T-Bird teams will host LCCC from Cheyenne on Saturday afternoon.