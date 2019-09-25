Casper College Men Win Sheridan Rodeo [VIDEO]

The Casper College men’s rodeo team is hot out of the gates this fall season in the Central Rocky Mountain Region. T-Bird red vests scored big in team roping over the weekend in Sheridan and we’ll have those highlights later in the week. K’s Thomson, who rides broncs and bulls, won the Sheridan bronc riding picking up the maximum number of points for Casper. Overall the men topped 600 points again to win the rodeo and maintain the #1 spot in the region. Summit Pro Rodeo brought in some nice buckers and Canadian K’s took advantage marking at 153 on two to win both rounds and the average in Sheridan.