Casper College Men Climb Above .500

The Casper College men's basketball team got to 5-4 on the year as they pounded Colorado Northwestern from Rangley on Monday at the Erickson Gym 107-93. The T-Birds held a 6 point lead at halftime and extended that to as many as 21 in the 2nd half.

John Hart, the 6-3 guard from Seattle has been an offensive juggernaut this season and rang up 28 points on Monday night going 11-16 from the field. Trey Boston had a solid game for the Birds with 24 and Dion Ford chipped in 19. Casper shot 50% from the floor as a team and went 12-32 from the 3 point line.

The games keeping rolling along in this abbreviated season as the Casper College men and women will travel to Rock Springs to take on Western Wyoming on Wednesday night.

Get our free mobile app

Frank Gambino

Townsquare Media