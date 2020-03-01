Casper College Men Advance in Region IX Tournament

The Casper College men's basketball team made good use of home-court advantage by downing LCCC on Saturday afternoon 94-81 in the opening round of the Region IX Tournament. The T-Birds are ranked 24th in the country with a record of 25-2 and were led in scoring by Isaiah Banks with 25 and Jalen Harris with 21. David Walker who normally leads the team in scoring had just 3. Philip Pepple contributed a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Casper College will play Western Nebraska in the 2nd round of the Region IX Tournament at NJC in Sterling, Colorado on Thursday

The Casper College women's basketball team will host the Region IX tournament as a #1 seed and will take on either McCook, Nebraska or Lamar, Colorado on Thursday night at 7 pm at the Erickson Gym.