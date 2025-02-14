The “Swede” Erickson Thunderbird Gymnasium will host the 2025 Thunderbird Homecoming Saturday, Feb. 22.

The Casper College Alumni Association sponsors the yearly event.

Homecoming festivities will feature free chili and pompoms beginning at 1 p.m. while supplies last from the CC Alumni Association, free drink and popcorn coupons from the CC Student Senate, face painting by the CC Association of Dance Performers, a photo booth, and table surfing during both halftimes.

The Thunderbirds will face off against the Central Wyoming College Rustlers, with the women’s game beginning at 2 p.m. and the men’s at 4 p.m.

Admission to both games is only $6 for adults and $4 for seniors 60 plus and students 13-17. Children 12 and under are free.

The ‘Swede’ Erickson Thunderbird Gym is located on the Casper College campus. Both games can also be viewed at tbirds.cc.