Casper College Hires Soccer Coaches

The Casper College athletic department announced that Ben McArthur will be the school's very first men's soccer coach and Ammon Bennett will be the school's first women's soccer coach. Both teams will begin play in the fall and McArthur will be coming to Casper from Northwest College in Powell where he was the head coach for one season. He previously coached at Buena Vista in Storm Lake, Iowa. McArthur played his college soccer at Elkins College in West Virginia. Bennett comes to Casper after a 5-year stint at Utah State Eastern and 3 years previous to that at Iowa Lakes Community College. Each team will have 24 roster spots and assistant coaches will be hired later this winter.

