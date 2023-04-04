Non-Essential Natrona County Offices Closed Today

Natrona County has closed all non-essential offices all day today due to the blizzard, according to a press release.

The county government has scheduled the offices to reopen at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The Natrona County Board of County Commissioners, has rescheduled meetings set for today for Tuesday, April 11:

10:00 a.m. -- Natrona County Detention Center Joint Powers Board, Hall of Justice Joint Powers Board.

1:00 p.m. -- Board of County Commissioners Work Session.

5:30 p.m. -- Board of County Commissioners Meeting.

Two hearings will be conducted at the meeting.

A Notice of Petition to vacate a portion of W. 50th Street.

For the BOCC to consider your statement, Wyoming Statute §24-3-111-112 requires objections or claims to be filed with the County Clerk by noon on April 17. Likewise, submit written comments by noon on April 17 to the Natrona County Clerk and Recorder, 200 N. Center St., Casper, Wyoming 82601.

A Notice of Petition to Alter and Vacate a Portion of Grass Creek Road.

In order for the BOCC to consider your statement, Wyoming Statute §24-3-111-112 requires objections or claims to be filed with the county clerk by noon on April 17. Submit written comments before noon on April 17 to the Natrona County Clerk and Recorder, 200 N. Center St., Casper, Wyoming 82601.