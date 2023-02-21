Casper College Closed on Wednesday Due to Winter Storm

Casper College has announced that it will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday February 22, due to winter weather.

That's according to a Facebook post from the college, which states that "Casper College is closed tomorrow, Wednesday, February 22, due to inclement weather. All Casper College classes, events, and activities are canceled."

CC also announced that the Humanities Festival will continue online.

The Humanities Festival began on Tuesday and is scheduled to continued through February 25.

"The 38th annual Casper College Humanities Festival and Demorest Lecture 'CommUNITY' will be held February 21-25, 2023," the Humanities Festival website states. "Invited presenters in various disciplines from social sciences, humanities and fine arts, such as literature and political history, will explore the theme and encourage a dialogue with attendees. The Natrona County Library will offer a book club and family day. The Casper College Department of Theatre and Dance will premiere 'circlesWEshare,' as a production directed/choreographed and conceived by Jodi Youmans-Jones. The Mildred Zahradnicek Art Gallery will present 'Margaret Demorest: Teacher, Artist, Writer, and Community Builder,' including the art of and by Demorest from the Casper College Foundation Fine Art Collection."

Originally, the website stated that select sessions were available via Zoom, but the entirety of the festival will be available online.

A schedule of events for the Humanities Festival can be found here.

This news comes after the Natrona County School District reported a Virtual Learning Day for all NCSD students.

