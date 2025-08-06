Camron ‘Cam’ Olson new athletic director at Casper College

Casper College news release by Lisa S. Icenogle:

Camron “Cam” Olson is the new athletic director for the Casper College Athletics department. Olson replaces Paul Marble, who stepped down in July.

“Cam brings a wealth of experience in community college athletics with prior athletic director appointments at North Iowa Area Community College, San Jose City College, and Fresno City College,” said Corey Peacock, vice president for student services.

Olson began his athletic director journey in 2017, following a 16-year college football coaching career that culminated in his final position, where he achieved a record of 50-19 and won seven combined conference, divisional, and national championships.

Olson comes to Casper College with a long history of work in community college athletics, having served 17 different sports programs covering 25 teams. As the athletic director for the North Iowa Area Community College, a member of the National Junior College Athletic Association, Olson oversaw one of the NJCAA’s largest student-athlete populations, serving over 290 students, 18 teams, and over 60 coaches and staff. “Being a student-centered leader is at the core of everything I do,” Olson said.

“I will place high emphasis on relationship development, maintaining a safe and compliant department, excellent instructional skills, and exude genuine care for our staff and the students that we serve at Casper College,” said Olson

A native of Southern Idaho, Olson holds a master’s degree in athletic administration and a bachelor’s degree in health education with a minor in coaching from Idaho State University.

