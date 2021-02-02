The Casper College basketball teams will host Region IX rival Western Nebraska on Wednesday night at the Erickson Gym. The T-Bird women's team is 4-0 and ranked 10th in the country after two wins in Sterling, Colorado last week. Casper defeated NJC 78-39 and pounded Lamar 101-53. In that Lamar contest, Marija Bakic led the way with 17, University of Texas signee Kobe King-Hawea had 16, and Casper native Kate Robertson had 11. The Thunderbirds connected on 15, three-pointers in the game.

The Casper College men are 1-1 with a season-opening loss to Otero on the road and then an 81-77 win over NJC at home. It's a whole new world for the Birds who return just 2 starters from a year ago when they won 25 games. The squad has 5 transfers with some kind of college experience including Trey Boston who averaged 12 points a game for Triton, Illinois last season. That team won 26 games last season. In that contest with NJC, JoihnHart had 16 points, and returning starter Dathan Satchell threw in 14. Dion Ford corralled 14 rebounds.

The women's game will begin at 5:30 and the men's game at 7:30 at the Swede. Up to 400 fans will be allowed into the game with proper social distancing.

