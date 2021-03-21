Casper College Basketball Teams Sweep LCCC

The Casper College basketball teams had a productive week capped by wins over LCCC in Cheyenne on Saturday afternoon. The T-Bird women, ranked 4th in the country beat the Golden Eagles 88-65 to get to 18-0 on the season. Casper had 4 players in double figures led by Kobe King-Hawea with 15, Joseana Vaz with 13, and Pine Bluffs native Kammie Ragsdale with 12. The T-Birds did not miss a single free throw as they went 23-23 from the line. LCCC was led by Kasen Hobbs with 17 and Abby Garreaud chipped in 14.

The Casper College men improved to 10-7 overall with a come-from-behind 86-85 win over LCCC on Saturday. The Thunderbirds trailed by as many as 17 but received a combined 49 points from Traizon Byrd and John Hart. LCCC was led by former Cheyenne East stars Erik Oliver and Xavier McCord with 27 and 19 points respectively.

The regular season is winding down and the Casper College teams will host Central Wyoming from Riverton on Wednesday and Northwest of Powell on Saturday.

